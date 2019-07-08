$467.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report sales of $467.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $470.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $458.80 million. Gentex reported sales of $454.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $468.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 982,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.