$389.04 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $389.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $394.30 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $375.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.04 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $97,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $906,230. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 767.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,407. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.