$332.31 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $332.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.66 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $279.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,393. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

