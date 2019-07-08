$28.16 Million in Sales Expected for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) will report sales of $28.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quest Resource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.33 million. Quest Resource posted sales of $27.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Resource will report full-year sales of $116.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.83 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $141.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Resource.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $6,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.