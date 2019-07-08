$277.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $277.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.24 million to $284.12 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $210,515.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.86, for a total value of $317,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.89. 132,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.83. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.92.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

