$206.19 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $206.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.00 million. Employers posted sales of $204.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $818.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $818.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $841.84 million, with estimates ranging from $841.47 million to $842.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $25,026.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

