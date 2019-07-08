$196.75 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to announce sales of $196.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $212.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $792.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $793.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $874.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 172.79% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

APAM traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,040. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 230.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

