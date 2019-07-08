$170.92 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $170.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.20 million. Funko posted sales of $138.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $825.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $830.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $920.06 million, with estimates ranging from $861.10 million to $954.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Funko in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,265,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 522,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,183 and have sold 787,932 shares valued at $18,151,196. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $4,597,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $2,397,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Funko by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 608,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Funko has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

