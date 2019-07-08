$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. IBERIABANK reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. 830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK (IBKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.