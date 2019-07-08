$1.78 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.86. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $578.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.36.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

