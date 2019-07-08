$1.42 EPS Expected for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. Entergy posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. Entergy has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $105.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51.

In other Entergy news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,501 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,627 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Entergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

