$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.80.

NYSE WSO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.23. 117,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $187.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,169,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after buying an additional 188,860 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after buying an additional 146,562 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 86,033.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

