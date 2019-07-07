Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. TheStreet raised Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. Euronav has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 308,432 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,141,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 438,133 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

