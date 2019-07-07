Zacks Investment Research Lowers Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $711.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

