Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.99 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

