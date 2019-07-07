Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDAIF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Daimler stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Daimler has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.08 billion for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

