Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apergy (NYSE:APY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy (NYSE:APY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.03 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Apergy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of APY stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.53. Apergy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.37 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Apergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Apergy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,778,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Apergy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 79,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apergy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

