Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,203 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

