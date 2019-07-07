Zacks Investment Research Downgrades On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONDK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $6.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of ONDK opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

