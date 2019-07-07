Zacks: Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Given $2.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Charles & Colvard, Ltd. an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CTHR remained flat at $$1.53 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of -0.60. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

