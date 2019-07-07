Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on TH. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Target Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $300,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $443,496.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target Hospitality stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:TH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

