Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $1.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.98. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 360,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 2.43%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

