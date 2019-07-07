Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $689.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $810.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $309.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 645,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.47. First Solar has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 33,371 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,002,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,209,467.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,494.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,260,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 306,330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 35.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

