Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.16. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti set a $147.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. 313,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,606. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

