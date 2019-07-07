Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $62.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.78 million and the highest is $65.24 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $49.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $254.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $265.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.86 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $312.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 168,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 559,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

