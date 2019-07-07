Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 386.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $11.86. 3,758,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,690. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $798,400. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.