Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 60,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 47,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,488. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

