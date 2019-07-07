Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $13.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.38 million and the lowest is $13.31 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $15.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $55.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $59.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 141,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous special dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.64%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

