Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.37 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

FORM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 176,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.27.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,999,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,977,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

