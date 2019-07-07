WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) Receives C$26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

WJA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.28. WestJet Airlines has a 52-week low of C$16.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.00.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestJet Airlines will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. WestJet Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.