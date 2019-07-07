Warburg Research Reiterates €23.10 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.28 ($24.75).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €18.23 ($21.20) on Thursday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.