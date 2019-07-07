Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target (down previously from GBX 215 ($2.81)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 268 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.22 ($2.43).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 134.64 ($1.76) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read acquired 387,888 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

