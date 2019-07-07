Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $280.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the highest is $283.34 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $264.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

