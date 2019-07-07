ValuEngine Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:FSS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,706,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,269,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.