ValuEngine Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:FSS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.
