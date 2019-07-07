ValuEngine Downgrades OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

NYSE OMN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.19. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.55 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 34.50%. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.