ValuEngine Downgrades CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberOptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 11,138.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

