Tomizone Limited (ASX:TOM) Insider Buys A$11,000.00 in Stock

Tomizone Limited (ASX:TOM) insider Matt Adams bought 3,666,666 shares of Tomizone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).

Shares of TOM stock opened at A$0.00 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Tomizone

Tomizone Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed services and other technology related management services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. It offers WiFi and analytics, business cloud applications, voice over Internet protocol, data redundancy, and business security services.

