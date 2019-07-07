Tomizone Limited (ASX:TOM) Insider Buys A$11,000.00 in Stock

Tomizone Limited (ASX:TOM) insider Matt Adams bought 3,666,666 shares of Tomizone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,801.42).
Shares of TOM stock opened at A$0.00 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.
About Tomizone
