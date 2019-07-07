TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.