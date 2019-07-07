Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $300.00 by Nomura

Nomura set a $300.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.65. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,086 shares of company stock valued at $29,308,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 89.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 59,736 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $92,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $245,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

