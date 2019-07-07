Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.54. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

