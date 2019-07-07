TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a hold rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE TU opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 78.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TELUS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,182,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 399,502 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after acquiring an additional 601,686 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

