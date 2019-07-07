TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TELUS.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TELUS by 51.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,182,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 399,502 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after purchasing an additional 601,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 81.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
