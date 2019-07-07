TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TELUS by 51.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,182,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 399,502 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after purchasing an additional 601,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 81.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.04%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

