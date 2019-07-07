Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Symantec will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $15,071,791.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,625,898.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $432,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Symantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Symantec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

