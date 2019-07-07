Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYMC. Mizuho started coverage on Symantec in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Symantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SYMC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Symantec has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $432,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 61,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,468,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,560,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 715,379 shares of company stock worth $16,972,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

