SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SURRY stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. SUN ART RETAIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93.

About SUN ART RETAIL/ADR

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands; and e-commerce sites comprising feiniu.com. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

