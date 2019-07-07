Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Stepan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of SCL opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $177,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock worth $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares worth $486,759. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,517 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,468,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 106,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

