Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to post $14.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.33 million and the lowest is $13.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $12.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $57.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $58.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.12 million, with estimates ranging from $59.98 million to $66.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 91,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

