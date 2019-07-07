St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) PT Raised to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SMP stock opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.05. The firm has a market cap of $957.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.88. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

