Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Snc-Lavalin Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.75.

SNC stock opened at C$26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$23.44 and a 12-month high of C$58.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.65.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

