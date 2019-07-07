Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) Receives $6.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several research analysts have commented on SFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.48 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smart & Final Stores from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.47 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE SFS remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Friday. Smart & Final Stores has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 384,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final and Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

